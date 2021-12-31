After the smashing success of Sooryavanshi (2021) at the box office, Katrina Kaif is looking forward to multiple exciting films in 2022.

Just like 2021, 2022 is also going to be a special year for Katrina Kaif. The talented actress will be seen in various versatile avatars given her interesting line-up of films slated to hit the marquee in 2022.

The Sriram Raghavan directorial, Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif opposite Vijay Sethupathi has gone on floors this week. The thriller marks her maiden collaboration with both, Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan. The movie is being co-produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Films and Sanjay Routray’s Matchbox Films.

Katrina will also be seen acing the supernatural-comedy space with the Mirzapur fame Gurmmeet Singh directorial, Phone Booth. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the movie went on the floor last year and has been much awaited by Katrina’s massive fan base!

Known to be quite the action queen, Katrina Kaif will be seen in an action avatar in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The Tiger franchise, headlined by the duo, has attracted huge fan-following and is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022! Returning as Zoya, Katrina Kaif’s fans are eagerly awaiting this Yash Raj Films production, directed by Kabir Khan.

The Excel Entertainment production, Jee Le Zaraa will see Katrina bringing the feel-good road-trip movies back to your screens. Starring alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt, the mere announcement of the movie caused havoc amongst netizens and broke the internet with all the excitement surrounding it!

Action, drama, comedy, and a thriller! This beauty is wholesome and diverse entertainment all rolled into one person! 2022 sure looks jam-packed for Katrina Kaif.

