2014 release PK starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles is one of the highest grossing films in the history of Indian cinema. The movie had ended with a cliff-hanger that PK, who is an alien, comes back to earth and this time with a friend played by Ranbir Kapoor.

At that time it was said that a sequel to the film will happen, but later there was no development about it. Now, recently while talking to Mid-day, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra opened up about the sequel to PK.

He told the tabloid, “We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir Kapoor’s character landing on the planet towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat (Joshi, writer) has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it.”

Well, mostly sequel guarantee success and many filmmakers try to encash on it. But, Chopra says for him powerful stories matter more than the financial profits.

The filmmaker said, “We are not in the business of making money, we are in the business of making cinema. If making money was our goal, by now, we would have made six to seven instalments of Munna Bhai, and two to three editions of PK. We seek joy, happiness and peace over a few crores.”

Whenever a sequel to PK is made, we are sure moviegoers would love to watch it. Meanwhile, everyone is currently waiting to know when the third instalment of Munna Bhai series will be made.