After facing an inordinate delay in its release, Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) is finally set to enter theatres on March 19. But before that, the team has decided to unveil a new trailer tomorrow which will give more glimpses into the world of the crime thriller.

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee says, “SAPF has taken so long to come to the screen that it has become my other Khosla (Ka Ghosla, 2006). Audiences and filmmakers all over the world have had an eventful past year. It’s only when something is taken away from us do we realise the true value of it.”

He goes on to add, “I wanted SAPF to be a film that couples, families, gangs of friends would watch in the theatres and then go out for dinner to argue about it! Now, that we will be one of the first films to open theatrically I am waiting to watch if that happens or the audience passes the genre-bending and independent minded to go for the summer blockbusters that are waiting for us to be the cannon fodder and then come in and wave their victory flags!”

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The film was originally slated to release in 2020. However, the makers had to push its release due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Now that theatres in India have resumed operations at full capacity, Banerjee is hopeful that the film will entertain audiences as they return to normalcy after living a year in lockdown. “We are the only film in history perhaps to run a trailer for a year before the release! But there is a second trailer for those who want fresh insights into the crazy adventures of Sandy and Pinky. And I still want couples, families and friends fighting about whose film it was – Sandy aur Pinky – with masks on – at a theatre next door. I want all of us to be safe, be entertained and reclaim a bit of our lost lives – like Sandy and Pinky in the film.”