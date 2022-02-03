ACE writer Vikas Swarup had his acclaimed debut novel Q & A adapted into smash-hit Oscar winning movie Slumdog Millionaire and now his second book Six Suspects has been turned into newly launched Hotstar web series The Great Indian Murder.

The twist-laden drama has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha. They have assembled a top team that includes director Tigmanshu Dhulia, a strong production team and talented star cast. Eastern Eye caught up with talented producer Priti to find out more.

Tell us about your new series The Great Indian Murder?

Our web series The Great Indian Murder is adapted from author Vikas Swarup’s novel Six Suspects. The show is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and has a stellar cast of Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Amey Wagh, Paoli Dam, Shashank Arora and Jatin Goswami. The show releases on Hotstar on February 4, 2022. This series is Ajay Devgn and my debut on the OTT platform as producers.

What was the biggest challenge of adapting it from the book?

The biggest challenge was to crack a written form of the story and create an interesting visual drama. In addition to the world of the book, there is so much more that has been added by our writers Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vijay Maurya and Puneet Sharma. There are new characters, new plots, more drama, humour, and great music.

What can audiences expect from the series?

In nine episodes of our show, the audience will see a whodunnit, drama, mystery, intrigue, music, humour, and a thrilling story.

How important was it to assemble a strong cast?

Our director Mr Tigmanshu Dhulia was very sure that all those we cast in our show have to be good actors. It took us around seven to eight months to cast for this show. Every single actor has performed brilliantly. Mukesh Chabbra, our casting director, has done a commendable job casting for our show.

What was it like as a creative team producing a web series during a pandemic?

It was stressful shooting between several lockdowns owing to the pandemic, but we were absolutely clear that there would be no creative compromises. We had regular RTPCR tests, doctors and ambulance on set, and all safety measures were followed. As planned, we shot in nine different cities in India with a crew of 500 people.

Do you have a favourite moment from production?

The first day of our Andaman shoot was momentous. It was the last city and schedule of our shoot. The sun shone throughout the four days we shot in the tropical island. We lit up the entire forest at night to shoot and it was ethereal. Tigmanshu sir, actor Sharib Hashmi, my co-producers Namrata Sinha, Amod Sinha and our entire team celebrated the end of our shoot.

What was it like teaming up with Ajay Devgn?

Ajay and I are not only childhood friends, but he is family and a brother to me. It was great teaming up for the first time and making our OTT debut together.

What is Tigmanshu Dhulia like as a director?

Tigmanshu sir worked really hard on the show, right from the writing to directing the series. It has been a super experience and I look forward to working with him on many more projects.

What else can we expect next from you?

More shows, more films, and more entertainment as I take the legacy of my father Mr Vinay Sinha, who produced the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, forward.

What inspires you creatively?

Real and true stories!

Why should we tune into The Great Indian Murder?

To watch a series that is not just a murder mystery but an intriguing, entertaining and social drama, which takes you on a rollercoaster ride all over India.

