An international team of researchers led by academics from UBC Okanagan has discovered that individuals diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes (T2D) may enhance their ability to regulate blood sugar levels by making a slight modification to their first meal of the day.

Dr Barbara Oliveira, affiliated with the UBCO Faculty of Health and Social Development, collaborates on research initiatives alongside Dr Jonathan Little’s Exercise, Metabolism, and Inflammation Lab.

Their latest study, recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, provides support for the notion that individuals with T2D can derive advantages from transitioning from a traditional low-fat breakfast, such as oatmeal, toast, and fruit commonly found in Western diets, to a low-carbohydrate meal that contains higher proportions of protein and fat, such as eggs with bacon or cheese.

Remarkably, the adjustment of a single meal was observed to contribute to better blood sugar management.

“We’re not talking about a complete diet overhaul,” Dr Oliveira said.

“One of many complications for people living with T2D is rapid or large increases in blood glucose levels after a meal. Our research indicates a low-carbohydrate meal, first thing in the morning, seems to help control blood sugar throughout the day.”

The management of glucose levels plays a crucial role in mitigating the complications associated with Type 2 diabetes (T2D), such as inflammation and cardiovascular disease, which are the primary factors contributing to illness and mortality among T2D patients.

“Treatment strategies that can help lower post-meal glucose swings and rapid changes in glucose are crucial to managing this condition,” Dr Oliveira adds.

“We’ve determined that if the first meal of the day is low-carb and higher in protein and fat we can limit hyperglycemic swings.”

According to Dr Oliveira, the popularity of low-carb diets has grown in recent years, as they are acknowledged as a dietary approach to enhance glucose regulation.

However, like any diet, long-term adherence can be challenging. To address this issue, Dr Oliveira and Dr Little explored an alternative approach by focusing specifically on making the first meal of the day low-carb.

The objective was to assess the impact on both adherence to the diet and, more significantly, blood glucose levels.

In their 12-week study, the researchers divided 121 participants into two groups.

One group received instructions to consume breakfast options with low carbohydrate content, approximately 8g of carbohydrates, 25g of protein, and 37g of fat.

The other group was advised to choose breakfast options with low fat content but higher carbohydrate content, around 56g of carbohydrates, 20g of protein, and 15g of fat.

All breakfast options in both groups were designed to provide 450 calories.

To ensure compliance with the assigned meal plans, participants were given a range of breakfast choices and were required to upload a photograph of their meal.

A study dietitian carefully reviewed the submitted images to verify adherence to the prescribed dietary guidelines.

Throughout the study, every participant received a continuous glucose monitoring device, which they wore consistently.

Additionally, they underwent A1C blood tests both prior to and following the 12-week duration to assess their average blood sugar levels. Measurements of weight and waist circumference were taken at the commencement and conclusion of the trial.

As the study progressed, participants reported experiencing sensations of satiety, increased energy levels, and changes in their activity levels.

Dr Oliveira points out that although there were no notable distinctions in weight, body mass index, or waist circumference between the low-carb group and the other group, those in the low-carb group experienced a decrease in blood sugar levels.

Furthermore, some individuals in the low-carb group were able to reduce their medication aimed at lowering glucose levels.

The low-carb group exhibited significantly lower levels of glycemic variability, referring to the fluctuations in blood glucose levels throughout the day.

This suggests that opting for a low-carbohydrate breakfast offers advantages in terms of stabilising blood sugar levels throughout the day.

An intriguing additional discovery emerged from the study: individuals who consumed the low-carb breakfast self-reported consuming fewer calories and carbohydrates during lunch and the rest of the day.

This observation indicates that a breakfast abundant in fat and protein, but lower in carbohydrates, may have an influence on individuals’ daily overall eating habits.

Dr Oliveira said,”Having fewer carbs for breakfast not only aligns better with how people with T2D handle glucose throughout the day, but it also has incredible potential for people with T2D who struggle with their glucose levels in the morning.”

She adds, “By making a small adjustment to the carb content of a single meal rather than the entire diet, we have the potential to increase adherence significantly while still obtaining significant benefits.”

