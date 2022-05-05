Bachelor of Pharmacy is also known as B.Pharma, is an undergraduate four-year programme in the field of pharmacy. The discipline of B.Pharmacy as a course deals with various subjects related to pharmaceutical science. Candidates who have qualified in Class-XII with 50% of marks with a science stream as Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Mathematics are eligible to apply for the B Pharmacy course . B.Pharma admissions are based on merit and entrance test. The course opens various career options like Pharmacist, Drug Counsellor, Inspector of Drugs, Quality Assurance Assistant, Pharmaceutical scientist, Clinical Research Associate and Medical Editor for the candidates who have completed the course. The salary of B Pharma graduate starts from INR 3, 00,000 and maximum that candidate can earn up to INR 14, 00,000.

Highlights of B.Pharma Course

Particulars Details Name of Course B.Pharmacy Full Form Bachelors in Pharmacy Duration of Course Four Years Eligibility Class 12 or Plus 2 with 50% marks in Science Stream with Chemistry, Physics, and Biology or Mathematics Regulatory Body PCI (Pharmacy Council of India) Entrance Exam UPSEE, IPU CET, KCET, MHCET, WB JEE. Basic Fee of B Pharma INR 40,000- INR 1,00,000 Salary Offered INR 3,00,000 – INR 12,00,000 Job Profiles Drug Inspector, Pharmacist, Pharmaceutical scientist, Clinical Research Associate and Medical Editor and Quality Assurance Assistant. Scope for Higher Education M Pharma, MBA in Pharmaceutical Management, PG Diploma in Pharmacy

B Pharma Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for B Pharmacy course is provided below. The candidates should fulfill the eligibility criteria of B Pharmacy in order to take obtain admission.

Candidates must have passed Class- XII or Plus 2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology as compulsory subjects.

Candidates should have a minimum of 50% marks in the qualifying examination.

Candidates who have passed their three- year diploma in pharmacy or D.Pharma are also eligible for B.Pharmacy.

Admissions in B.Pharmacy are done by either entrance examinations or merit based. However the eligibility criteria for the both methods of admission is the same.

B Pharma Course Types

There are four types of B.Pharma courses available in India and they are Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Pharmacy (lateral entry), Pharmacy (Hons), and Bachelor of Pharmacy (Ayruveda. Given below are the details of those four courses.

Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma)

Bachelor of Pharmacy is a four-year undergraduate degree.

Candidates who are interested to learn about medicines and medications that affect human bodies can pursue this course.

Candidates must have completed their 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics / Biology.

Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma Lateral entry)

Candidates, who have completed Diploma in Pharmacy or D. Pharma, are eligible for the lateral entry to B Pharmacy course.

Candidates who take admission into B Pharmacy through the lateral entry will directly be promoted into second year.

Hence, the course is only for three years for the candidates.

Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma Hons)

Bachelor of Pharmacy Hons is an UG course offered only to the candidates who have completed their eight semesters in Pharmacy.

B Pharma Hons course provides hands on experience in Pharmacy.

Candidates are taught further elements, techniques, and regulations of pharmacy.

Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma Ayruveda)

The course B Pharma Ayruveda is a four-year undergraduate programme.

Candidates will get an opportunity to study many aspects of Ayurveda, as it is known as ‘Life Science’.

Candidates learn about healthy living and well-being along with health care.

B Pharma Entrance Exams

Admissions into B.Pharma are done based either on merit or through entrance examinations. Some of the institutions follow their own means of admission process while some of them conduct entrance examinations. Some of the top entrance exams for B.Pharma are listed in the table below.

Exam Name Conducting Authority Examination Date UPSEE Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University September GUJCET Gujarat Secondary Examination Board May APEAMCET JNU University (Kakinada) June/July PUCET Punjab University June NEET UG National Testing Agency July/August IPU CET Indraprastha University May KCET Karnataka Examination Authority July/August MH CET State Common Entrance Cell Maharashtra August TS EAMCET JNU (Hyderabad) June/ July WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board April/ May

B Pharma Top Colleges in India

There are many reputed institutions offering B Pharma courses across India. The institutions include government and private colleges. Some of the top institutions of B.Pharmacy along with their annual fees are provided here.