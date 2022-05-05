Bachelor of Pharmacy is also known as B.Pharma, is an undergraduate four-year programme in the field of pharmacy. The discipline of B.Pharmacy as a course deals with various subjects related to pharmaceutical science. Candidates who have qualified in Class-XII with 50% of marks with a science stream as Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Mathematics are eligible to apply for the B Pharmacy course. B.Pharma admissions are based on merit and entrance test. The course opens various career options like Pharmacist, Drug Counsellor, Inspector of Drugs, Quality Assurance Assistant, Pharmaceutical scientist, Clinical Research Associate and Medical Editor for the candidates who have completed the course. The salary of B Pharma graduate starts from INR 3, 00,000 and maximum that candidate can earn up to INR 14, 00,000.
Highlights of B.Pharma Course
|Particulars
|Details
|Name of Course
|B.Pharmacy
|Full Form
|Bachelors in Pharmacy
|Duration of Course
|Four Years
|Eligibility
|Class 12 or Plus 2 with 50% marks in Science Stream with Chemistry, Physics, and Biology or Mathematics
|Regulatory Body
|PCI (Pharmacy Council of India)
|Entrance Exam
|UPSEE, IPU CET, KCET, MHCET, WB JEE.
|Basic Fee of B Pharma
|INR 40,000- INR 1,00,000
|Salary Offered
|INR 3,00,000 – INR 12,00,000
|Job Profiles
|Drug Inspector, Pharmacist, Pharmaceutical scientist, Clinical Research Associate and Medical Editor and Quality Assurance Assistant.
|Scope for Higher Education
|M Pharma, MBA in Pharmaceutical Management, PG Diploma in Pharmacy
B Pharma Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for B Pharmacy course is provided below. The candidates should fulfill the eligibility criteria of B Pharmacy in order to take obtain admission.
- Candidates must have passed Class- XII or Plus 2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology as compulsory subjects.
- Candidates should have a minimum of 50% marks in the qualifying examination.
- Candidates who have passed their three- year diploma in pharmacy or D.Pharma are also eligible for B.Pharmacy.
Admissions in B.Pharmacy are done by either entrance examinations or merit based. However the eligibility criteria for the both methods of admission is the same.
B Pharma Course Types
There are four types of B.Pharma courses available in India and they are Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Pharmacy (lateral entry), Pharmacy (Hons), and Bachelor of Pharmacy (Ayruveda. Given below are the details of those four courses.
Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma)
- Bachelor of Pharmacy is a four-year undergraduate degree.
- Candidates who are interested to learn about medicines and medications that affect human bodies can pursue this course.
- Candidates must have completed their 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics / Biology.
Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma Lateral entry)
- Candidates, who have completed Diploma in Pharmacy or D. Pharma, are eligible for the lateral entry to B Pharmacy course.
- Candidates who take admission into B Pharmacy through the lateral entry will directly be promoted into second year.
- Hence, the course is only for three years for the candidates.
Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma Hons)
- Bachelor of Pharmacy Hons is an UG course offered only to the candidates who have completed their eight semesters in Pharmacy.
- B Pharma Hons course provides hands on experience in Pharmacy.
- Candidates are taught further elements, techniques, and regulations of pharmacy.
Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma Ayruveda)
- The course B Pharma Ayruveda is a four-year undergraduate programme.
- Candidates will get an opportunity to study many aspects of Ayurveda, as it is known as ‘Life Science’.
- Candidates learn about healthy living and well-being along with health care.
B Pharma Entrance Exams
Admissions into B.Pharma are done based either on merit or through entrance examinations. Some of the institutions follow their own means of admission process while some of them conduct entrance examinations. Some of the top entrance exams for B.Pharma are listed in the table below.
|Exam Name
|Conducting Authority
|Examination Date
|UPSEE
|Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University
|September
|GUJCET
|Gujarat Secondary Examination Board
|May
|APEAMCET
|JNU University (Kakinada)
|June/July
|PUCET
|Punjab University
|June
|NEET UG
|National Testing Agency
|July/August
|IPU CET
|Indraprastha University
|May
|KCET
|Karnataka Examination Authority
|July/August
|MH CET
|State Common Entrance Cell Maharashtra
|August
|TS EAMCET
|JNU (Hyderabad)
|June/ July
|WBJEE
|West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board
|April/ May
B Pharma Top Colleges in India
There are many reputed institutions offering B Pharma courses across India. The institutions include government and private colleges. Some of the top institutions of B.Pharmacy along with their annual fees are provided here.
|Name of the Colleges
|B Pharma Fees (INR)
|Jamia Hamdard University
|INR 2,79,999
|ICT Mumbai
|INR 341,400
|Madras Medical College, Chennai
|INR 646,000
|Amity University
|INR 1,80,000
|Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research
|INR 35,350
|Aditya College of Pharmacy and Science
|INR 80,000
|DIPSAR
|INR 37,885
|Government College of Pharmacy, Amravati
|INR 97,500
|Pharmacy College, Saifai, Etawah
|INR 86,200
|Jadavpur University
|INR 9,600
|GGSIPU
|INR 1,32,000
|School of Pharmacy Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore
|INR 325,344
|University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences
|INR 58,660
|Madurai Medical College
|INR 320,000
|Annamalai University
|INR 145,520
|Dibrugarh University
|INR 23,280