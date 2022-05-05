Bachelor of Pharmacy is also known as B.Pharma, is an undergraduate four-year programme in the field of pharmacy.  The discipline of B.Pharmacy as a course deals with various subjects related to pharmaceutical science. Candidates who have qualified in Class-XII with 50% of marks with a science stream as Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Mathematics are eligible to apply for the B Pharmacy course. B.Pharma admissions are based on merit and entrance test. The course opens various career options like Pharmacist, Drug Counsellor, Inspector of Drugs, Quality Assurance Assistant, Pharmaceutical scientist, Clinical Research Associate and Medical Editor for the candidates who have completed the course.  The salary of B Pharma graduate starts from INR 3, 00,000 and maximum that candidate can earn up to INR 14, 00,000.

Highlights of B.Pharma Course

Particulars Details
Name of Course B.Pharmacy
Full Form Bachelors in Pharmacy
Duration of Course Four Years
Eligibility Class 12 or Plus 2 with 50% marks in Science Stream with Chemistry, Physics, and Biology or Mathematics
Regulatory Body PCI (Pharmacy Council of India)
Entrance Exam UPSEE, IPU CET, KCET, MHCET, WB JEE.
Basic Fee of B Pharma INR 40,000- INR 1,00,000
Salary Offered INR 3,00,000 – INR 12,00,000
Job Profiles Drug Inspector, Pharmacist, Pharmaceutical scientist, Clinical Research Associate and Medical Editor and Quality Assurance Assistant.
Scope for Higher Education M Pharma, MBA in Pharmaceutical Management, PG Diploma in Pharmacy

 

B Pharma Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for B Pharmacy course is provided below. The candidates should fulfill the eligibility criteria of B Pharmacy in order to take obtain admission.

  • Candidates must have passed Class- XII or Plus 2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology as compulsory subjects.
  • Candidates should have a minimum of 50% marks in the qualifying examination.
  • Candidates who have passed their three- year diploma in pharmacy or D.Pharma are also eligible for B.Pharmacy.

Admissions in B.Pharmacy are done by either entrance examinations or merit based. However the eligibility criteria for the both methods of admission is the same.

B Pharma Course Types

There are four types of B.Pharma courses available in India and they are Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Pharmacy (lateral entry), Pharmacy (Hons), and Bachelor of Pharmacy (Ayruveda. Given below are the details of those four courses.

Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma)

  • Bachelor of Pharmacy is a four-year undergraduate degree.
  • Candidates who are interested to learn about medicines and medications that affect human bodies can pursue this course.
  • Candidates must have completed their 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics / Biology.

 Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma Lateral entry)

  • Candidates, who have completed Diploma in Pharmacy or D. Pharma, are eligible for the lateral entry to B Pharmacy course.
  • Candidates who take admission into B Pharmacy through the lateral entry will directly be promoted into second year.
  • Hence, the course is only for three years for the candidates.

Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma Hons)

  • Bachelor of Pharmacy Hons is an UG course offered only to the candidates who have completed their eight semesters in Pharmacy.
  • B Pharma Hons course provides hands on experience in Pharmacy.
  • Candidates are taught further elements, techniques, and regulations of pharmacy.

Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma Ayruveda)

  • The course B Pharma Ayruveda is a four-year undergraduate programme.
  • Candidates will get an opportunity to study many aspects of Ayurveda, as it is known as ‘Life Science’.
  • Candidates learn about healthy living and well-being along with health care.

B Pharma Entrance Exams

Admissions into B.Pharma are done based either on merit or through entrance examinations. Some of the institutions follow their own means of admission process while some of them conduct entrance examinations. Some of the top entrance exams for B.Pharma are listed in the table below.

Exam Name Conducting Authority Examination Date
UPSEE Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University September
GUJCET Gujarat Secondary Examination Board May
APEAMCET JNU University (Kakinada) June/July
PUCET Punjab University June
NEET UG National Testing Agency July/August
IPU CET Indraprastha University May
KCET Karnataka Examination Authority July/August
MH CET State Common Entrance Cell Maharashtra August
TS EAMCET JNU (Hyderabad) June/ July
WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board April/ May

 

 B Pharma Top Colleges in India

There are many reputed institutions offering B Pharma courses across India. The institutions include government and private colleges. Some of the top institutions of B.Pharmacy along with their annual fees are provided here.

Name of the Colleges B Pharma Fees (INR)
Jamia Hamdard University INR 2,79,999
ICT Mumbai INR 341,400
Madras Medical College, Chennai INR 646,000
Amity University INR 1,80,000
Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research INR 35,350
Aditya College of Pharmacy and Science INR 80,000
DIPSAR INR 37,885
Government College of Pharmacy, Amravati INR 97,500
Pharmacy College, Saifai, Etawah INR 86,200
Jadavpur University INR 9,600
GGSIPU INR 1,32,000
School of Pharmacy Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore INR 325,344
University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences INR 58,660
Madurai Medical College INR 320,000
Annamalai University INR 145,520
Dibrugarh University INR 23,280

 