Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam will be seen shaking a leg together in the song Har Funn Maula in the movie Koi Jaane Na. The song will be out on 10th March 2021, and today, the makers have shared a glimpse of Aamir and Elli from the track.

T-Series posted on Instagram, “Funn is just around the corner! A glimpse of #HarFunnMaula from #KoiJaaneNaMovie. Dropping on 10th March. @_aamirkhan @elliavrram @kunalkkapoor @amyradastur93 @karim_hajee68 @tanishk_bagchi @vishaldadlani @zarakhan @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @caesar2373 @boscomartis @ashwinikalsekar @nehamahajanofficial @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @aminhajeefilm @koijaanenamovie #KoiJaaneNa.”

This will be for the first time when we will get to see Aamir and Elli on the big screen together. We are sure fans of both the actors are super excited to watch them together in the song.

A few days ago, while talking to us, Elli had opened up about her experience of working with Aamir. The actress had stated, “It’s been amazing. True blessing! I feel extremely blessed that I got this opportunity to work with such a wonderful superstar like Aamir Khan. He is so humble, so great at his art and there’s so much to learn from him, and yes, I am looking forward to that song.”

Directed by Amin Hajee, Koi Jaane Na stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on 26th March 2021.