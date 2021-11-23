A few weeks ago, Akshay Kumar in an interview had stated that Atrangi Re might get a direct-to-digital release and on Tuesday (23), the makers announced that the movie will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December 2021.

Kumar took to Twitter to share the character motion posters of the film. He shared, “Ek ladki…pyaar mein paagal Miliye Atrangi No.1 Rinku se kal. #AtrangiRe trailer out tomorrow on @DisneyPlusHS #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja @SaraAliKhan @arrahman #BhushanKumar @Irshad_Kamil #HimanshuSharma @cypplOfficial #CapeOfGoodFilms @TSeries.”

While sharing Dhanush’s motion poster, Kumar wrote, “Meet iss love story ka Atrangi No.2, naam jiska hai Vishu! #AtrangiRe Trailer out tomorrow on @DisneyPlusHS #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja @SaraAliKhan @arrahman #BhushanKumar @Irshad_Kamil #HimanshuSharma @cypplOfficial #CapeOfGoodFilms @TSeries.”

And finally, he shared his motion poster. The actor tweeted, “An Atrangi story about the madness of love. Adding magic to this story, yours truly! #AtrangiRe Trailer out tomorrow on @DisneyPlusHS @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja @SaraAliKhan @arrahman #BhushanKumar @Irshad_Kamil #HimanshuSharma @cypplOfficial #CapeOfGoodFilms @TSeries.”

Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie was earlier supposed to release in theatres, but the makers later decided a direct-to-digital release for the movie.

The music of Atrangi Re is composed by AR Rahman, so we can surely expect some amazing songs in it. After having a look at the motion posters, we now can’t wait for the trailer of the movie.