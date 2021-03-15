Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday yesterday. The actor took to social media to thank his fans for the wishes, but he also shocked everyone by announcing that he has decided to quit social media.

The actor posted a note on Instagram which read, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always, a.”

Well, we are sure this is not a return gift Aamir’s fans expected from him.

Talking about his movies, the actor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is slated to release on Christmas this year.

While there have been multiple reports of Aamir’s next after Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor has not yet made any official announcement. Meanwhile, he will be seen in a song in the upcoming movie Koi Jaane Na which will hit the big screens on 2nd April 2021.