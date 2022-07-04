While fans have no idea whether or not Johnny Depp will return to reprise his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s blockbuster franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, a man dressed as Jack Sparrow begging on the streets has caught people’s attention on social media.

Not only the outfit, but the man is perfectly imitating the mannerisms of Depp while asking for money. The video first emerged almost two months ago when the popular star was involved in a high-profile defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The case, which attracted the attention of the media from all across the globe, ended with the court ordering Heard to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The video of the man dressed as Jack Sparrow has gone viral once again. It shows him spotting the car of a man who is shooting his video, at a traffic light. As he spots the car, he wastes no time and takes out his toy gun, and starts walking towards the car. After reaching the window of the car, he takes out his hat to collect money from the man. After collecting the money, he smiles like Jack Sparrow and walks away.

The video shared by a user who goes by the name of @javrorar has clocked almost eight million views and more than 364,000 likes.

Netizens seem thoroughly impressed with the top-notch act of the beggar. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “That’s Johnny Debt.”

“I would give bro $100 just for the effort,” tweeted another.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard’s team has moved the Fairfax court to set aside the verdict against her or order a fresh trial. His legal team also claims that the jury’s $10.35 million judgment on Ms. Heard has no evidence to substantiate the amount she has been ordered to pay Johnny.

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post article, where she called herself a survivor of domestic abuse.

