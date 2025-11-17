9 dead in Kashmir police station ‘accidental blast’

Highlights:

Kashmir authorities ruled out any Pakistan-based involvement, confirming the explosion was accidental.

The accidental blast inside the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, Kashmir, has drawn national attention and prompted a detailed investigation ordered by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. The incident, which took place late Friday, resulted in nine deaths and at least 32 injuries. Officials in Kashmir confirmed that the explosion occurred during the handling and sampling of explosive material confiscated in a separate multi-state investigation.

Kashmir Blast: What Happened at the Nowgam Police Station

Authorities in Kashmir stated that the blast happened while police personnel were extracting samples from a cache of explosives that had been seized earlier in Faridabad, Haryana. The confiscation was part of an inter-state terror module case, and the material had been transported to Kashmir for forensic examination and evidence processing.

According to preliminary briefings, the explosives were being examined under controlled conditions at the police station when the blast occurred. Kashmir police emphasized that this was a procedural exercise carried out under standard operating guidelines. Despite this, the material detonated while the sampling process was underway.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat explained the situation, saying, “Due to the sensitive and unstable nature of the recovered material, the sampling and examination were being carried out with extreme caution. Despite all precautions, an accidental blast occurred last night.”

This statement aligns with the internal updates shared with law enforcement teams across Kashmir following the incident.

Kashmir Officials Reject Speculation About External Involvement

Shortly after news of the blast broke, speculation circulated online regarding possible links to Pakistan-based groups. Kashmir authorities quickly dismissed these claims, noting that there was no intelligence or operational evidence supporting such theories.

Officials stressed that the blast appears to be a result of the inherent instability of the confiscated material rather than an attack or sabotage attempt. This position has been reiterated across Kashmir administrative briefings.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered an immediate probe, with investigators directed to focus on the technical handling of the explosives, the chain of custody, and any potential oversight in safety procedures.

Kashmir Investigation: What the Home Ministry Has Confirmed

The Union Home Ministry also commented on the Kashmir incident. Joint secretary Prashant Lokhande stated that the exact cause of the blast has not yet been determined. According to him, the explosives involved in the Kashmir incident were in the process of being transported for forensic testing, which is part of routine procedure.

Lokhande added that the movement of the material had been taking place over the past two days, and that forensic experts would now examine the sequence of events that led to the accidental detonation. Kashmir investigators are expected to review the material’s chemical stability, packaging, transit environment, and the tools used in the sampling process.

Kashmir Political Response: PDP Cancels Celebration After Tragedy

The impact of the blast was felt beyond Srinagar. In Bhaderwah, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) canceled its planned victory celebration for Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, who won the Budgam Assembly by-election by 4,478 votes after 17 rounds of counting.

The party said it would not proceed with celebrations in light of the loss of lives in Kashmir. PDP members observed a two-minute silence, offering prayers for the victims of the Kashmir blast as well as those affected by the recent Delhi explosion.

Party leaders noted that it would be inappropriate to hold a celebratory event while families across Kashmir were grieving. They emphasized that the community needed to show solidarity with the police personnel and civilians affected by the Kashmir incident.

Kashmir Safety Protocols Under Review After the Blast

Following the explosion, Kashmir authorities began a review of existing safety standards for the transportation and handling of explosive materials seized during multi-state operations. Investigators are expected to analyze documentation related to the Kashmir incident, including transport logs, chain-of-custody reports, and safety assessments.

Technical teams in Kashmir will also re-examine recommended procedures for sampling and testing explosives to identify whether the incident exposed gaps in current operational practice. Officials said the findings could shape future protocols in Kashmir and other regions dealing with high-risk materials.

Kashmir Probe: What Happens Next

The official probe in Kashmir will focus on reconstructing the timeline leading up to the blast, identifying any procedural lapses, and determining whether the material’s condition changed during transportation. Kashmir investigators will coordinate with central agencies and forensic laboratories until a final report is completed.

Authorities have emphasized that the Kashmir blast is currently classified as an accidental event. Further updates are expected once forensic examinations and procedural reviews are completed.