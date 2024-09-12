Bill Biggart’s last photograph: A journalist’s final moments capturing the 9/11 tragedy

As the United States commemorates the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a haunting image taken by journalist Bill Biggart has resurfaced. This powerful photo, showing the collapse of the Twin Towers, tragically became Biggart’s last, immortalizing his bravery during the catastrophe.

Bill Biggart was an American freelance photojournalist known for capturing street views, conflicts, and social movements. On the day of the attacks, he got closer to the devastation than any other photographer. After the first tower fell, he reassured his wife during a phone call, saying he was safe and would meet her in 20 minutes.

The last photo taken by Bill Biggart, the only journalist killed covering 9/11. pic.twitter.com/vt85v3dZw1 — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) September 10, 2024

However, Biggart never made it back. His remains were discovered on September 15, 2001, along with his camera bag. The CompactFlash card in one of his cameras contained his final images, serving as a testament to his courage and dedication to documenting history, even in its darkest moments.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald J. Trump joined President Biden and other dignitaries in a daylong commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Though they traveled separately, they collectively paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the attacks, marking the 23rd anniversary of that tragic day.

In a rare moment of unity, Harris and Trump briefly shook hands at ground zero in New York, just a day after their heated debate. It was only the second time the two had ever met. Together, they stood in solemn remembrance as the names of those who perished at the World Trade Center were read by grieving family members. President Biden and former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg stood alongside them, with Senator JD Vance of Ohio, Trump’s running mate, on Trump’s other side. This gathering underscored a shared sense of grief, transcending political differences.

The 9/11 attacks, which occurred on September 11, 2001, stand as one of the most defining moments in modern history. On that fateful morning, 19 terrorists from the extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes, crashing two into New York City’s Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a fourth into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers intervened. The coordinated attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and left a profound impact on global politics, security, and society.

The collapse of the Twin Towers and the widespread destruction shocked the world, sparking an international fight against terrorism. In the aftermath, the U.S. launched military operations in Afghanistan and later Iraq. The 9/11 tragedy also led to heightened security measures globally, including the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and changes to air travel protocols.

For many, the day symbolizes both unimaginable loss and the resilience of survivors, first responders, and citizens. Memorials, such as the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, stand today as reminders of the tragedy, honoring the lives lost and the enduring hope for peace.