69th National Film Awards: Alia, Kriti share Best Actress, Allu Arjun wins Best Actor

The 69th National Film Awards were announced at a press conference in New Delhi today.
Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon share the Best Actress award for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, on the other hand, was named Best Actor for his successful film Pushpa: The Rise.
R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was awarded Best Film. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards.
The SS Rajamouli directorial RRR also won a number of awards at the ceremony, including Best Popular Film.
Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sardar Udham, which was named Best Hindi Film, also won several awards.
The feature film awardees were announced by jury head Ketan Mehta.
Here is the list of the winners:
Best Film (Critic): Purushotomma
Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham
Best Feature Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Best Children’s Film: Gandhi & Co (Gujarati)
Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan (Malayalam)
Best Direction: Godavari by Nikhil Mahajan
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon for Mimi
Best Actor: Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise
Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files
Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show (Gujarati)
Nargis Dutt Award For Best Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
Best Choreography, Best Special Effects, Best Stunt Choreography: RRR
Special Jury Awards: Shershaah
Best Editing: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music: Pushpa and RRR
Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal for “Maayava Chaayavaa” from Iravin Nizhal (Tamil)
Best Lyrics: “Konda Polam” (Telugu)
Best Make-Up Artist: Gangubai Kathiawadi
In the non-feature films category:
Best Narration: Hati Bondhu
Best Editing: If Memory Serves Me Right
Best Music Direction: Succulent
Best Cinematography: Pataal-Tee
Best Audiography: Ek Tha Gaon
The National Awards will be handed out by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony later in the year.