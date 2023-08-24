69th National Film Awards: Alia, Kriti share Best Actress, Allu Arjun wins Best Actor

The 69th National Film Awards were announced at a press conference in New Delhi today.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon share the Best Actress award for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, on the other hand, was named Best Actor for his successful film Pushpa: The Rise.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was awarded Best Film. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards.

The SS Rajamouli directorial RRR also won a number of awards at the ceremony, including Best Popular Film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sardar Udham, which was named Best Hindi Film, also won several awards.

The feature film awardees were announced by jury head Ketan Mehta.

Here is the list of the winners:

Best Film (Critic): Purushotomma

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Feature Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Children’s Film: Gandhi & Co (Gujarati)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan (Malayalam)

Best Direction: Godavari by Nikhil Mahajan

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Actor: Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files

Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show (Gujarati)

Nargis Dutt Award For Best Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files

Best Choreography, Best Special Effects, Best Stunt Choreography: RRR

Special Jury Awards: Shershaah

Best Editing: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music: Pushpa and RRR

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal for “Maayava Chaayavaa” from Iravin Nizhal (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: “Konda Polam” (Telugu)

Best Make-Up Artist: Gangubai Kathiawadi

In the non-feature films category:

Best Narration: Hati Bondhu

Best Editing: If Memory Serves Me Right

Best Music Direction: Succulent

Best Cinematography: Pataal-Tee

Best Audiography: Ek Tha Gaon

The National Awards will be handed out by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony later in the year.