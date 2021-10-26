At the 67th National Film Awards event held on Monday in New Delhi, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu honoured Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth with 51th Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The event is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Rajinikanth, whose acting career spans four decades, was conferred with the most prestigious award in the field of cinema in India. Apart from Tamil, the superstar has done several notable films in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Priyadarshan’s Malayalam war epic Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea won Best Feature Film. Starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, the film is yet to release in theatres. Its release has faced several setbacks due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and Tamil actor Dhanush won Best Actor award for Bhonsle (2021) and Asuran (2021) respectively. Kangana Ranaut won Best Actress award for two of her films: Panga (2020) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019).

Here is the complete list of all the winners:

Feature Film Awards

Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)

Best Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

 

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada), Vikram Mor

Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu), Raju Sundaram

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam), Siddharth Priyadarshan

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Radhakrishnan Parthiban

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Costumes: Sujith Sudhakaran and V. Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Production DesignAnandi Gopal (Marathi), Sunil Nigwekar and Nilesh Wagh

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist)Iewduh (Khasi), Debajit Gayan

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Resul Pookutty

Best Screenplay (Original)Jyeshthoputro (Bengali), Kaushik Ganguly

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali), Srijit Mukherji

Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer)The Tashkent Files (Hindi), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Best CinematographyJallikattu (Malayalam), Gireesh Gangadharan

Best EditingJersey (Telugu), Navin Nooli

Best Children’s FilmKastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment ConservationWater Burial (Monpa)

Best Film on Social IssuesAnandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Film on National IntegrationTajmahal (Marathi)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome EntertainmentMaharishi (Telugu)

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)

Best Films in Each Language:

Best Hindi FilmChhichhore

Best Telugu FilmJersey

Best Malayalam FilmKalla Nottam

Best Tamil FilmAsuran

Best Paniya FilmKenjira

Best Mishing FilmAnu Ruwad

Best Khasi FilmIewduh

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze

Best Haryanvi FilmChhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Tulu FilmPingara

Best Punjabi FilmRab Da Radio 2

Best Odia FilmKalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla (shared)

Best Manipuri FilmEigi Kona

Best Marathi FilmBardo

Best Konkani FilmKaajro

Best Kannada FilmAkshi

Best Bengali FilmGumnaami

Best Assamese FilmRonuwa – Who Never Surrender

Special MentionsBiriyani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)

Non-Feature Film Awards

Best Voice-over/ Narration: Sir David Attenborough forWild Karnataka (English)

Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji – Ahead of Times (Hindi)

Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)

Best AudiographyRadha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya

Best On-Location Sound RecordistRahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar

Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)

Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)

Best Film on Family ValuesOru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction FilmCustody (Hindi/ English)

Special Jury AwardSmall Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation FilmRadha (Musical)

Best Investigative FilmJakkal (Marathi)

Best Exploration FilmWild Karnataka (English)

Best Educational FilmApples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social IssuesHoly Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment FilmThe Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional FilmThe Shower (Hindi)

Best Arts and Culture FilmShrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical FilmElephants Do Remember (English)

Best Ethnographic FilmCharan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)

Best Non-Feature FilmAn Engineered Dream (Hindi)

Other Awards

Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim

Best Book on CinemaA Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri

(Special mentions: Cinema Paharana Manus by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

 

 