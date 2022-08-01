A 63-year-old gorgeous granny, Lesley Maxwell, proves that age is just a number. The Australian granny has caused a stir on the internet by wowing her fans on social media after posting a picture of her impressive physique, reports the Mirror.

Lesley, who is also a fitness coach, is reported to have recently stripped for a stunning beach photograph while braving chilly waters, despite the weatherman’s temperature warning.

Going for a cold-water swim is a fitness hack the megafit gran swears by, informs the Mirror.

She is quoted as saying, “The weatherman said it would be chilly today. But I chose not to believe him and go for a dip anyway.

Lesley is known to often flaunt her chiselled body in social media pictures and even brags about captivating men who are half her age, the Daily Star said.

In the recent photograph, Lesley is reported to have sported a yellow bikini with her luscious blonde locks worn down. Her post which shows off her rock-hard abs garnered just under 2,200 in a single day, informs the Mirror.

One of Lesley’s followers commented: “Looking stunningly gorgeous as always.”

While another wrote: “What a beautiful sight in yellow Lesley.”

Yet another fan posted: “You are so amazing.”

In an earlier report that was featured in Daily Star, Lesley had emphasized a healthy mindset, saying it is just as important as being in good shape, physically.

She also spoke about the importance of balance in one’s life. The fitness enthusiast is reported to have said, balance is much more sustainable than spending all your time pumping iron.

Lesley has 104,000 followers on social media and regularly shares anti-ageing advice.

She is quoted as saying, “People often think it’s all about the body… but strengthening our mind is even more important.”

She adds, “It’s so important to look after our mental health as well as our physical health. For me, that’s probably why I love training as well as relaxing things like a trip to the beach, art, plus roller skating.

“Even walking barefoot in the sand is good for our health. Look after your amazing body and it will look after you.”