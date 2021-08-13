If we talk about some of the most versatile actors Bollywood has produced over the years, Manoj Bajpayee’s name has to be there without fail. Ever since setting his foot in showbiz, the talented actor has time and again proved his exceptional acting prowess by delivering performances that have gone to etch in audiences’ minds forever.

Be it comedy, drama or action thriller, Bajpayee has mastered the art of giving nothing but his best to every genre. While an award does not define an actor’s calibre but winning three National Film Awards does speak volumes about the kind of outstanding performer that he is.

In a career spanning over 24 years, Bajpayee has portrayed a variety of roles. However, his performances as a Police Officer have always left a lasting impression on audiences on audience’s mind. The award-winning actor can be currently seen in Dial 100 on ZEE5, wherein he once again gets into the police uniform. As he wins rave reviews for his performance in the film, let us have a look at 5 films where Manoj Bajpayee stole the show as a Police Officer.

Dial 100 on ZEE5

The Mumbai Police Emergency Control Room receives a cryptic phone call from a distraught woman who wishes to speak with Senior Police Officer Nikhil Sood (Manoj Bajpayee) before committing suicide. Nikhil, on the other hand, has no idea that his efforts to save her will jeopardise his own family, as dark secrets from his past threaten to destroy his present. Will he be able to put the puzzle pieces together and identify the caller, thus solving the mystery? Find out as the movie is streaming now on ZEE5.

‘Silence… Can You Hear It?’ on ZEE5

A team of special cops are investigating the mysterious murder of a high-profile victim, who is the daughter of a retired justice. The team is led by ACP Avinash Verma (Manoj Bajpayee) who now works in narcotics division but has been brought on with a special team of serious crime officers to solve this case. The movie is streaming now on ZEE5.

Shool

Inspector Samar (Manoj Bajpayee) is transferred to Motihari due to his honesty. He soon earns the wrath of a corrupt politician, Bachchu Yadav, who gradually becomes a threat to him and his family. The movie won a National Award in 1999 for ‘Best Feature Film in Hindi’ category.

Special 26

Based on real life incidents that occurred in India in 1987-88, a group of cons pose as CBI officers and conduct bogus raids to loot politicians and businessmen. When the real CBI officers, including Waseem Khan (Manoj Bajpayee) – an honest CBI officer, learn about this gang, they come up with a plan to catch them red-handed.

Satyamev Jayate

Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the movie follows a vigilante Virendra Rathod (John Abraham) who kills corrupt police officers and an honest officer (Manoj Bajpayee) is called to hunt Virendra down after the body count begins to rise.