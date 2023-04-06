The streaming space in n India is constantly evolving and we have seen a lot of new talent emerge all thanks to these platforms. A lot of established Bollywood actors are experimenting with these platforms and have been showcasing some tremendous work. May it be series or films on digital platforms. Here is a listing of the 5 best performances till now.

Shahid Kapoor in Farzi

Shahid Kapoor made his streaming debut this year with Raj & DK’s Farzi. In the show, the actor played an artist who goes on to master the art of making fake currency. The actor received rave reviews for his performance and some fans hailed it as one of his best performances to date.

Kunal Kemmu in Pop Kaun

Kunal Kemmu has correctly been called the master of genres by critics and his fans alike. His latest outing Pop Kaun is proof of it, his portrayal has received tremendous response amongst critics who have hailed his brilliance as a natural actor with utmost ease.

Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur’s portrayal of Shaan Sengupta in The Night Manager catapulted him to stardom. The actor received a massive response from the critics and his fans making him one of the most desirable actors.

Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar

Manoj Bajpayee is an acting force to reckon with. Whether it be Ott shows or films, Bajpayee has always left a mark. His last OTT outing Gulmohar won him appreciation from all over for his poignant portrayal of Arun Batra who’s exploring the complexities of his family.

Jim Sarbh in Rocket Boys 2

Jim Sarbh’s reprised his role of Dr. Homi Bhabha in the second season of Rocket Boys. Like the previous season, Sarbh has received accolades for his portrayal of the great scientist.