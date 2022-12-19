As many as 239 more schools and sixth forms will benefit from the extra £2 billion funding announced by the government on Friday (16), a statement said.

Renovation for 161 schools has already started with construction works now nearing completion on the most advanced sites.

Together, 400 out of 500 schools and sixth forms have now been selected for rebuilds through the ten-year School Rebuilding Programme.

The statement added that the new buildings will be more energy efficient for future winter resilience and net-zero in operation, with old facilities replaced by modern education environments including new classrooms, sports halls and dining rooms.

The government also announced that funding will increase to over £10bn next year.

“Education is a top priority for this government. That is why, despite facing challenging economic circumstances, we are investing a record amount in our schools and colleges. The latest funding will transform hundreds of schools across the country and ensure they are fit for the future,” said Gillian Keegan, secretary of state for education.

“The additional funding, alongside fantastic new facilities, will mean our brilliant teachers can get on with what they do best – and inspire the next generation.”

According to the government, over £13bn has been allocated since 2015 to maintain and improve school facilities across England, including £1.8bn in financial year 2022-23.

The government is also today setting out school funding allocations for local authorities for next year. School funding will be at its highest ever level in real terms per pupil, totalling £58.8bn by 2024-25.

With the latest announcement, funding for children and young people with complex special educational needs and disabilities will increase by almost £1bn – a 10.6 per cent increase compared to this year.

Special schools and alternative provision receive an average 3.4 per cent per place increase in their funding in 2023-24, as a result of the additional funding from the Autumn Statement.

Funding for mainstream schools will increase by over £2.5bn in 2023-24, compared to this year.

Local authorities will receive average funding increases of 3.4 per cent for the 3- and 4-year-old free childcare entitlements and four per cent for the 2-year-old entitlement, the statement added.

With the increased investment, pupil premium funding rates for 2023-24 will increase by five per cent, equivalent to £100m, compared to this year, supporting schools to raise educational outcomes for disadvantaged pupils.

All mainstream schools will receive additional funding from April 2023.