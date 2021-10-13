Netflix’s supernatural thriller Bulbbul, produced by Anushka Sharma under Clean Slate Filmz, turned out to be a game changer for newcomer Tripti Dimri and the actor is confident that her next film with director Anvita Dutt will also garner the same response from the audiences.

The actor-director duo is currently working on Qala, which is once again backed by Anushka Sharma. Talking about the film, Dimri said Dutt is doing exactly what she did with Bulbbul – creating magic.

“I am collaborating with Anvita Dutt for Qala now and it has been amazing. We are almost done shooting. We have about five days of shooting left. It is always fun to work with her. She is a magician. She can create magic and that’s what she did with Bulbbul and that’s what she is doing with Qala. She lets you experiment with the character. She lets you breathe, which is very important for any actor,” the 27-year-old actor told a newswire in an interview.

Dimri is eager to see the reaction of the audience to Qala, which is again a Netflix Original. “I am just really excited for the film to be ready and I am really excited for people to watch it. We are all very happy that we got another chance to work together. Hopefully, in future we will work together again,” she added.

Qala is described as a “heart-breaking” story about a daughter who craves for her mother’s love. The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee and marks late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut in films.

Dimri said almost the entire team of Bulbbul, including director of photography Siddharth Dewan, production designer Meenal Agarwal and costume designer Veera Kapur Ee, returned for Qala.

“When you know each other, there is a different level of comfort. You are just very easy on the set and that’s how I felt. We all are like a big family now, and you don’t feel like ‘working, working’. You feel like you are having fun and then doing some work. And that’s how it felt. And it was just a beautiful experience.”

Dimri, who hails from Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, made her debut with 2017 movie Poster Boys and later featured in 2018’s Laila Majnu, directed by Sajid Ali and penned by Imtiaz Ali. However, it was Bulbbul that helped the actor gain prominence.

Tags: Tripti Dimri, Anushka Sharma, Anvita Dutt, Babil Khan, Bulbbul, Qala, Netflix